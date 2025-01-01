$30,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,911KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1LW091602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 091602
- Mileage 129,911 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Fuel-Efficient, AWD, Feature-Packed! The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE delivers impressive 5.8L/100 km fuel efficiency, 219 hp, and Electronic AWD for year-round confidence. Packed with features like heated front seats, a power moonroof, dual-zone climate control, and a Smart Key System with push-button start, its designed for comfort and convenience. Stay connected with an 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth, while Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 keeps you protected with Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, and more. Versatile, fuel-efficient, and adventure-ready! Contact us today for a test drive!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
2020 Toyota RAV4