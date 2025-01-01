Menu
The 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE is a versatile, fuel-efficient SUV with advanced safety features like Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers 203 HP with an estimated fuel economy of 8.4 L/100 km city and 6.7 L/100 km highway. Enjoy a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and spacious cargo capacity. Stylish LED headlights and 17-inch wheels enhance its modern design, making it a perfect choice for Canadian roads.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2020 Toyota RAV4

91,853 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

12347142

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,853KM
VIN 2T3B1RFVXLC107376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 107376
  • Mileage 91,853 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE is a versatile, fuel-efficient SUV with advanced safety features like Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers 203 HP with an estimated fuel economy of 8.4 L/100 km city and 6.7 L/100 km highway. Enjoy a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and spacious cargo capacity. Stylish LED headlights and 17-inch wheels enhance its modern design, making it a perfect choice for Canadian roads.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Toyota RAV4