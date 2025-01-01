$26,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,871KM
VIN 2T3Z1RFV3LW094015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 094015
- Mileage 93,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and fuel-efficient, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE is a versatile 5-passenger SUV powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth performance and excellent fuel economy at approximately 8.8L/100km city and 6.9L/100km highway. It comes equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, backup camera, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, heated seats, 7-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, remote keyless entry, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 for added peace of mind. A perfect blend of reliability, practicality, and modern techready for your next adventure.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2020 Toyota RAV4