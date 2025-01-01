$26,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV4LC112572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, a stylish and versatile SUV that blends capability, comfort, and efficiency. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy at about 9.2 L/100 km city and 7.1 L/100 km highway. The XLE trim adds convenience with a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, push-button start, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. With its roomy cabin, ample cargo space, and Toyotas proven reliability, the RAV4 XLE AWD is an excellent choice for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2020 Toyota RAV4