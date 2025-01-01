$24,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,496KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6LC120206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a reliable and versatile SUV built for comfort and year-round confidence. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy at about 9.2 L/100 km city and 7.1 L/100 km highway. The LE trim includes heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, rearview camera, and keyless entry. Toyota Safety Sense adds advanced features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and dependable, this RAV4 LE AWD is a smart choice for both daily driving and weekend trips.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
