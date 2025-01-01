Menu
Accident-free 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a reliable and versatile SUV built for comfort and year-round confidence. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy at about 9.2 L/100 km city and 7.1 L/100 km highway. The LE trim includes heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, rearview camera, and keyless entry. Toyota Safety Sense adds advanced features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and dependable, this RAV4 LE AWD is a smart choice for both daily driving and weekend trips.

2020 Toyota RAV4

147,496 KM

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

12979225

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,496KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6LC120206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, a reliable and versatile SUV built for comfort and year-round confidence. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy at about 9.2 L/100 km city and 7.1 L/100 km highway. The LE trim includes heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, rearview camera, and keyless entry. Toyota Safety Sense adds advanced features like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Spacious, efficient, and dependable, this RAV4 LE AWD is a smart choice for both daily driving and weekend trips.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$24,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2020 Toyota RAV4