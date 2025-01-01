$25,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 108901
- Mileage 141,782 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD accident free a versatile, comfortable, and fuel-efficient SUV that delivers strong all-weather capability and Toyotas well-known reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and excellent efficiency. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power drivers seat, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, modern design, and clean accident-free condition, the 2020 RAV4 XLE AWD is an ideal choice for families and commuters looking for reliability and comfort.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
Call us today to book your test drive!
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs.
This RAV4 XLE AWD qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
