<p data-start=0 data-end=767><span><font color=#000000><b>2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD accident free a versatile, comfortable, and fuel-efficient SUV that delivers strong all-weather capability and Toyotas well-known reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and excellent efficiency. The XLE trim includes heated front seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power drivers seat, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, modern design, and clean accident-free condition, the 2020 RAV4 XLE AWD is an ideal choice for families and commuters looking for reliability and comfort.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=769 data-end=891><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=803 data-end=806><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=850 data-end=853><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=893 data-end=896><h3 data-start=898 data-end=917><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=918 data-end=1264><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1266 data-end=1269><h3 data-start=1271 data-end=1286><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1287 data-end=1456><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1458 data-end=1461><h3 data-start=1463 data-end=1477><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1478 data-end=1585><span><font color=#000000>This RAV4 XLE AWD qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1587 data-end=1590><h3 data-start=1592 data-end=1603><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1604 data-end=1799><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,782KM
VIN 2T3R1RFVXLC108901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 108901
  • Mileage 141,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
