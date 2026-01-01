$23,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Price $23895 Cash Price $25395 | One owner | AWD | RAV4 LE | Fuel efficient | Backup camera | Bluetooth | Apple CarPlay | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure alert | Forward collision mitigation | Air conditioning | Fabric seats | Keyless entry | Steel wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy approx 8.8 L/100km city / 7.1 L/100km highway | Great for Canadian weather
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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877-777-6217