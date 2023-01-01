Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

33,153 KM

Details Description Features

$25,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,787

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9683281
  2. 9683281
  3. 9683281
  4. 9683281
  5. 9683281
  6. 9683281
  7. 9683281
  8. 9683281
  9. 9683281
  10. 9683281
  11. 9683281
  12. 9683281
  13. 9683281
  14. 9683281
  15. 9683281
  16. 9683281
  17. 9683281
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,787

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683281
  • Stock #: W3616A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3616A
  • Mileage 33,153 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! The beloved Jetta Comfortline!!

Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 33,153 KMS!!
Beautiful Pure White!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This Jetta is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
1.4T 147HP 4 cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission
Titan Black Cloth seats
Heated Front Seats
Premium Radio with 8' Touchscreen
Apple car play and Andriod Auto
Rear view camera
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a fresh cup of coffee and a test drive!

5000 Vehicles. 20 Stores. 18 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 32,293 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Atla...
 56,715 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atla...
 25,269 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory