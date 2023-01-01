Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Scarborough, ON

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

101,442 KM

Details Features

$25,240

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 10820931
  2. 10820931
  3. 10820931
  4. 10820931
  5. 10820931
  6. 10820931
  7. 10820931
  8. 10820931
  9. 10820931
  10. 10820931
  11. 10820931
  12. 10820931
  13. 10820931
  14. 10820931
  15. 10820931
  16. 10820931
  17. 10820931
  18. 10820931
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,240

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,442KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2023 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 15,805 KM $80,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q7 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Audi Q7 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 15,335 KM $69,795 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,542 KM $57,868 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,240

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan