Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

34,475 KM

Details Features

$27,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,475KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 34,475 KM $27,595 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 37,103 KM $22,577 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 35,449 KM $26,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,595

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan