Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

3,619 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 7402127
  2. 7402127
  3. 7402127
  4. 7402127
  5. 7402127
  6. 7402127
  7. 7402127
  8. 7402127
  9. 7402127
  10. 7402127
  11. 7402127
  12. 7402127
  13. 7402127
  14. 7402127
  15. 7402127
  16. 7402127
  17. 7402127
  18. 7402127
  19. 7402127
  20. 7402127
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7402127
  • Stock #: W1973
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX5LM157422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W1973
  • Mileage 3,619 KM

Vehicle Description

**DEMO SPECIAL**

New Arrival! Meet the functional and dependable Volkswagen Tiguan!

Get this Vehicle today at a very Special Price !!!
Won't last long, get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Tiguan is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0T 184Hp 4 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
17" Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Leatherette seats
Heated Front Seats
Premium Radio with touchscreen
Rear view camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Kia Sportage SX
 93,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage SX
 93,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+
 13,109 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory