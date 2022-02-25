Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

25,783 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

IQ DRIVE

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 8409636
  2. 8409636
  3. 8409636
  4. 8409636
  5. 8409636
  6. 8409636
  7. 8409636
  8. 8409636
  9. 8409636
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8409636
  • Stock #: W2989A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXLM055792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W2989A
  • Mileage 25,783 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 95,334 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 170,516 KM
$18,588 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 25,159 KM
$49,288 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory