2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

38,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Highline

Highline

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279766
  • Stock #: P7994
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2LM053561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

