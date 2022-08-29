Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

48,382 KM

Details Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9318451
  2. 9318451
  3. 9318451
  4. 9318451
  5. 9318451
  6. 9318451
  7. 9318451
  8. 9318451
  9. 9318451
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318451
  • Stock #: W3411A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX0LM138611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3411A
  • Mileage 48,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Jeep Compass No...
 91,735 KM
$22,949 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 82,187 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,818 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory