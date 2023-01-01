2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 1 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9840587

9840587 Stock #: W3642A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # W3642A

Mileage 44,168 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.