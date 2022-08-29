$38,999+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2020 Volvo S60
Momentum
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,999
- Listing ID: 9290521
- Stock #: 0040
- VIN: 7JR102FK7LG057012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,400 KM
Vehicle Description
T5! MOMENTUM! FWD! LEATHER! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED LEATHER SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! VOLVO FOR LIFE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! IMMCULATE BODY ! CLEAN INSIDE OUT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
