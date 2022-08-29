Menu
2020 Volvo S60

48,400 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2020 Volvo S60

2020 Volvo S60

Momentum

2020 Volvo S60

Momentum

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9290521
  • Stock #: 0040
  • VIN: 7JR102FK7LG057012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,400 KM

Vehicle Description

T5! MOMENTUM! FWD! LEATHER! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED LEATHER SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! VOLVO FOR LIFE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! IMMCULATE BODY ! CLEAN INSIDE OUT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! 

 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

 

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

 

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

 

416-356-8118

 

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

 

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

 

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

