2021 Acura TLX

113,318 KM

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Acura TLX

Platinum Elite

13070671

2021 Acura TLX

Platinum Elite

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_OneOwner

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,318KM
VIN 19UUB6F90MA802411

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 802411
  • Mileage 113,318 KM

2021 Acura TLX Platinum Elite a luxury sport sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), it delivers confident handling and refined power. The Platinum Elite trim offers a premium cabin with perforated leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, navigation, head-up display, 360 camera, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its elegant design, precision handling, and Acuras reputation for quality, the TLX Platinum Elite offers a true balance of luxury and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This TLX Platinum Elite qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Acura TLX