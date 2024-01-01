Menu
<HEAD></HEAD> <BODY> <P>Grey BMW 330i xDrive - Clean Carfax - Technology Pkg - Fully Equipped - Leather Interior - Sunroof - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - All Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - Tinted Windows - LED Lights - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Gorgeous Condition - Former Daily Rental.</P> <P>All Credit Accepted - $2K Down $266 Bi-Weekly OAC. <BR>Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!</P> <P>As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $699.</P></BODY>

2021 BMW 330i

101,201 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
xDrive AWD Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Clean Carfax

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Used
101,201KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MW5R7J06M8B98160

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,201 KM

Grey BMW 330i xDrive - Clean Carfax - Technology Pkg - Fully Equipped - Leather Interior - Sunroof - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - All Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - Tinted Windows - LED Lights - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Gorgeous Condition - Former Daily Rental.


All Credit Accepted - $2K Down $266 Bi-Weekly OAC. 
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $699.''

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
Automatic

Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275

