2021 BMW X4

$57,736 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 1 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9683278

9683278 Stock #: W3562A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 15,177 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.