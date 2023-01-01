Menu
2021 BMW X4

15,177 KM

Details Description Features

$57,736

+ tax & licensing
$57,736

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2021 BMW X4

2021 BMW X4

xDrive30i

2021 BMW X4

xDrive30i

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$57,736

+ taxes & licensing

15,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683278
  • Stock #: W3562A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,177 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty BMW X4!!

Immaculate condition, Only 15,177 KMS!!
Beautiful Jet Black!!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless BMW is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0L 245Hp 4 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
Black Leather seats
Heated front and rear seats
Memory seats
Power folding mirrors
Panoramic Sunroof
8' Touchscreen
Premium Package Essential:
Ambient Lighting
Heads Up Display
Lane Assist
19' Alloy Wheels
Wireless charging
Satellite Navigation
Rear view camera
Area View 360 degree Camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a fresh cup of coffee and a test drive!

5000 Vehicles. 20 Stores. 18 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

