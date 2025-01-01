2021 Chrysler 300

Menu
This accident-free 2021 Chrysler 300S AWD in sleek black on black is a powerful and luxurious sedan that combines bold style with all-weather capability. Meticulously maintained, it features a robust V6 engine paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. Inside, enjoy premium black leather seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and advanced tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With its striking design and smooth performance, this Chrysler 300S AWD delivers a truly refined driving experience. Dont waitschedule your test drive today!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2021 Chrysler 300

127,858 KM

2021 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

2021 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Used
127,858KM
VIN 2C3CCAGG3MH602653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 602653
  • Mileage 127,858 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident-free 2021 Chrysler 300S AWD in sleek black on black is a powerful and luxurious sedan that combines bold style with all-weather capability. Meticulously maintained, it features a robust V6 engine paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. Inside, enjoy premium black leather seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and advanced tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With its striking design and smooth performance, this Chrysler 300S AWD delivers a truly refined driving experience. Dont waitschedule your test drive today!

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-XXXX

416-272-9700

416-272-9700

