2021 Chrysler 300
S V6 AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 602653
- Mileage 127,858 KM
Vehicle Description
This accident-free 2021 Chrysler 300S AWD in sleek black on black is a powerful and luxurious sedan that combines bold style with all-weather capability. Meticulously maintained, it features a robust V6 engine paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. Inside, enjoy premium black leather seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and advanced tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a backup camera. With its striking design and smooth performance, this Chrysler 300S AWD delivers a truly refined driving experience. Dont waitschedule your test drive today!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
