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<p>Finance Price $29895 Cash Price $31395 | Pacifica Hybrid Limited | Accident free | Remote starter | Plug in hybrid | 7 passenger | Premium leather interior | Panoramic sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power sliding doors | Hands free power liftgate | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | 360 view camera | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy</p><p class=p2>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</p><p class=p2>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</p><p class=p2>Call us today to book your test drive!</p><p class=p2>CERTIFICATION</p><p class=p2>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p><p class=p2>FINANCING</p><p class=p2>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</p><p class=p2>WARRANTY</p><p class=p2>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</p><p class=p2>PRICE</p><p class=p2>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

92,873 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14460415

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,873KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1S79MR583582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $29895 Cash Price $31395 | Pacifica Hybrid Limited | Accident free | Remote starter | Plug in hybrid | 7 passenger | Premium leather interior | Panoramic sunroof | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Power sliding doors | Hands free power liftgate | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | 360 view camera | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Tri zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Premium audio system | Alloy wheels | Well maintained | Fuel economy

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid