2021 Dodge Challenger

$48,693 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 5 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993086

9993086 Stock #: 23281A

23281A VIN: 2C3CDZKG8MH538368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,541 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Alarm System HEATED FRONT SEATS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Security Anti-Theft Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Parking Assistance FULLY EQUIPPED Electric Mirrors USB port Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.