Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=144 data-end=821><span><b><font color=#000000>Accident-free 2021 Dodge Durango GT a bold and capable 7-passenger SUV that blends power, style, and comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers strong performance and confident handling in all conditions. The GT trim features leather seats, heated front and second-row seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its muscular design, spacious interior, and Dodges reputation for durability, the Durango GT is a perfect choice for families seeking versatility and performance.</font></b></span></p><p data-start=823 data-end=947><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=857 data-end=860><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=904 data-end=907><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=950 data-end=953><h3 data-start=955 data-end=974><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=955 data-end=974><span><b><font color=#000000>CERTIFICATION</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=976 data-end=1336><span><u><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></u></span></p><hr data-start=1339 data-end=1342><h3 data-start=1344 data-end=1359><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1344 data-end=1359><span><b><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1361 data-end=1702><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1705 data-end=1708><h3 data-start=1710 data-end=1724><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1710 data-end=1724><span><b><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1726 data-end=1895><span><font color=#000000>This Durango GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1898 data-end=1901><h3 data-start=1903 data-end=1914><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1903 data-end=1914><span><b><font color=#000000>PRICE</font></b></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1916 data-end=2190><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2021 Dodge Durango

130,076 KM

Details Description Features

$30,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13149472

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13149472
  2. 13149472
  3. 13149472
  4. 13149472
  5. 13149472
  6. 13149472
  7. 13149472
  8. 13149472
  9. 13149472
  10. 13149472
  11. 13149472
  12. 13149472
  13. 13149472
  14. 13149472
  15. 13149472
  16. 13149472
  17. 13149472
  18. 13149472
  19. 13149472
  20. 13149472
  21. 13149472
  22. 13149472
  23. 13149472
  24. 13149472
  25. 13149472
  26. 13149472
  27. 13149472
  28. 13149472
  29. 13149472
  30. 13149472
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,076KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG2MC642040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 642040
  • Mileage 130,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2021 Dodge Durango GT a bold and capable 7-passenger SUV that blends power, style, and comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers strong performance and confident handling in all conditions. The GT trim features leather seats, heated front and second-row seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its muscular design, spacious interior, and Dodges reputation for durability, the Durango GT is a perfect choice for families seeking versatility and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Durango GT qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Preferred for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Preferred 121,579 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler 300 S V6 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 S V6 98,188 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD 109,545 KM $35,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Dodge Durango