2021 Ford Bronco Sport

85,013 KM

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,013KM
VIN 3FMCR9B61MRB38706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Key features include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote start, and Fords Co-Pilot360 safety suite with blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend combines rugged off-road capability with everyday comfort, powered by a turbocharged 1.5L engine and available all-wheel drive for confident handling on any terrain. With distinctive styling, versatile cargo space, and a clean title, this Canadian-spec Bronco Sport is ready for your next outdoor adventure.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Ford Bronco Sport