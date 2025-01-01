$32,495+ taxes & licensing
SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,242 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box accident free a powerful and dependable full-size pickup built for performance, versatility, and comfort. Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, it delivers exceptional towing capability, strong acceleration, and confident handling in all conditions. The spacious SuperCrew cabin offers seating for up to five passengers with features such as cloth seats, power-adjustable drivers seat, rearview camera, keyless entry, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its rugged design, smooth ride, and Fords legendary toughness, the 2021 F-150 is the perfect blend of work-ready power and everyday comfort.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This F-150 4WD SuperCrew qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing>
