<p data-start=0 data-end=777><span><font color=#000000><b>2021 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box accident free a powerful and dependable full-size pickup built for performance, versatility, and comfort. Powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, it delivers exceptional towing capability, strong acceleration, and confident handling in all conditions. The spacious SuperCrew cabin offers seating for up to five passengers with features such as cloth seats, power-adjustable drivers seat, rearview camera, keyless entry, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its rugged design, smooth ride, and Fords legendary toughness, the 2021 F-150 is the perfect blend of work-ready power and everyday comfort.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=779 data-end=903><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=813 data-end=816><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=860 data-end=863><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=905 data-end=908><h3 data-start=910 data-end=929><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=910 data-end=929><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=931 data-end=1291><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1293 data-end=1296><h3 data-start=1298 data-end=1313><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1298 data-end=1313><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1315 data-end=1656><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1658 data-end=1661><h3 data-start=1663 data-end=1677><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1663 data-end=1677><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1679 data-end=1857><span><font color=#000000>This F-150 4WD SuperCrew qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1859 data-end=1862><h3 data-start=1864 data-end=1875><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1864 data-end=1875><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1877 data-end=2151><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

115,242 KM

VIN 1FTEW1EP2MFD06216

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,242 KM

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

