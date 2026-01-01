Menu
Remote Car Starter | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation | 7-Passenger Seating | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Rear Entertainment System | Power Drivers Seat | Power Passenger Seat | Power Liftgate | Backup Camera | Lane Departure Assist | Forward Collision Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Tri-Zone Climate Control | Push-Button Start | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Fuel Economy Approx. 12.4 L/100 km City and 9.3 L/100 km Highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Honda Pilot Touring qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2021 Honda Pilot

143,364 KM

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD 7-Passenger

13497327

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring AWD 7-Passenger

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,364KM
VIN 5FNYF6H62MB505011

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A505011
  • Mileage 143,364 KM

Remote Car Starter | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation | 7-Passenger Seating | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Rear Entertainment System | Power Drivers Seat | Power Passenger Seat | Power Liftgate | Backup Camera | Lane Departure Assist | Forward Collision Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Tri-Zone Climate Control | Push-Button Start | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Fuel Economy Approx. 12.4 L/100 km City and 9.3 L/100 km Highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Honda Pilot Touring qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Honda Pilot