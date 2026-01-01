$29,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD 7-Passenger
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD 7-Passenger
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A505011
- Mileage 143,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Car Starter | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation | 7-Passenger Seating | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Rear Entertainment System | Power Drivers Seat | Power Passenger Seat | Power Liftgate | Backup Camera | Lane Departure Assist | Forward Collision Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Tri-Zone Climate Control | Push-Button Start | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Fuel Economy Approx. 12.4 L/100 km City and 9.3 L/100 km Highway
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Honda Pilot Touring qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217