2021 Hyundai Elantra

22,566 KM

Details Features

$24,388

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Preferred IVT Sun and Tech

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Preferred IVT Sun and Tech

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,566KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG8MU106811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingscross Hyundai

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
416-755-3322

2021 Hyundai Elantra