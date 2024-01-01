$24,388+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Preferred IVT Sun and Tech
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Preferred IVT Sun and Tech
Location
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
416-755-3322
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,388
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,566KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AG8MU106811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,566 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kingscross Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Preferred IVT Sun and Tech 22,566 KM $24,388 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kingscross Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-755-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,388
+ taxes & licensing
Kingscross Hyundai
416-755-3322
2021 Hyundai Elantra