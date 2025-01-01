Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font><span>One owner and accident free, the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback combines exceptional efficiency with premium features and modern technology. Its 1.6L hybrid system produces 164 horsepower and offers an all-electric range of up to 47 km, with a combined fuel economy of about 4.5L/100 km in hybrid modeperfect for both daily commutes and long-distance drives. The Ultimate trim enhances comfort with heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, a power sunroof, and seamless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stylish, practical, and eco-conscious, this Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate delivers the best of electric and gasoline power in one sleek hatchback.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

98,034 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle
12900737

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12900737
  2. 12900737
  3. 12900737
  4. 12900737
  5. 12900737
  6. 12900737
  7. 12900737
  8. 12900737
  9. 12900737
  10. 12900737
  11. 12900737
  12. 12900737
  13. 12900737
  14. 12900737
  15. 12900737
  16. 12900737
  17. 12900737
  18. 12900737
  19. 12900737
  20. 12900737
  21. 12900737
  22. 12900737
  23. 12900737
  24. 12900737
  25. 12900737
  26. 12900737
  27. 12900737
  28. 12900737
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,034KM
VIN KMHC75LD9MU245877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245877
  • Mileage 98,034 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free, the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback combines exceptional efficiency with premium features and modern technology. Its 1.6L hybrid system produces 164 horsepower and offers an all-electric range of up to 47 km, with a combined fuel economy of about 4.5L/100 km in hybrid modeperfect for both daily commutes and long-distance drives. The Ultimate trim enhances comfort with heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, a power sunroof, and seamless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stylish, practical, and eco-conscious, this Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate delivers the best of electric and gasoline power in one sleek hatchback.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD 101,888 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD 81,819 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 94,475 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2021 Hyundai IONIQ