$22,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Essential
2021 Hyundai KONA
Essential
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 717180
- Mileage 68,773 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Kona Essential is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle in great condition, offering a compact yet versatile driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers an efficient ride with an estimated 8.3 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway. Equipped with essential safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Inside, you'll find Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and comfortable seating. With its modern design, 16-inch alloy wheels, and spacious interior, the Kona Essential is the perfect balance of performance, safety, and practicality.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorspot
Email Motorspot
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-272-9700