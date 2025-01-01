Menu
The 2021 Hyundai Kona Essential is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle in great condition, offering a compact yet versatile driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers an efficient ride with an estimated 8.3 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway. Equipped with essential safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Inside, youll find Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and comfortable seating. With its modern design, 16-inch alloy wheels, and spacious interior, the Kona Essential is the perfect balance of performance, safety, and practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Hyundai KONA

68,773 KM

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

Essential

12347166

2021 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,773KM
VIN KM8K12AA2MU717180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 717180
  • Mileage 68,773 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Essential is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle in great condition, offering a compact yet versatile driving experience. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers an efficient ride with an estimated 8.3 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway. Equipped with essential safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, it ensures peace of mind on every drive. Inside, you'll find Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and comfortable seating. With its modern design, 16-inch alloy wheels, and spacious interior, the Kona Essential is the perfect balance of performance, safety, and practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2021 Hyundai KONA