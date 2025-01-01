Menu
2021 Hyundai Kona Essential, accident-free and a one-owner vehicle, delivering a versatile driving experience with a well-balanced combination of efficiency, practicality, and modern design. Equipped with a responsive powertrain, advanced safety features, and a user-friendly infotainment system, including Bluetooth connectivity and a touchscreen display, this compact SUV offers both comfort and confidence on the road. Thoroughly inspected and fully reconditioned to meet dealership standards, it stands as an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability and value.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2021 Hyundai KONA

87,172 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

Essential

12460204

2021 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,172KM
VIN KM8K12AA0MU742532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 742532
  • Mileage 87,172 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hyundai Kona Essential, accident-free and a one-owner vehicle, delivering a versatile driving experience with a well-balanced combination of efficiency, practicality, and modern design. Equipped with a responsive powertrain, advanced safety features, and a user-friendly infotainment system, including Bluetooth connectivity and a touchscreen display, this compact SUV offers both comfort and confidence on the road. Thoroughly inspected and fully reconditioned to meet dealership standards, it stands as an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability and value.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

647-879-5301

2021 Hyundai KONA