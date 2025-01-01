$24,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
EV Ultimate FWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
EV Ultimate FWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 128848
- Mileage 71,174 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate FWD accident free one owner vehicle a fully electric, feature-packed crossover that delivers smooth performance, excellent range, and modern technology. Powered by a 150 kW electric motor with instant torque and front-wheel drive, it provides a quiet, responsive, and efficient driving experience. The Ultimate trim includes leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, heads-up display, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, navigation, backup camera, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its clean one-owner history, advanced safety features, and impressive electric efficiency, the 2021 Kona Electric Ultimate is a top choice for drivers looking to go fully electric without sacrificing comfort or features.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Kona Electric Ultimate qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
877-777-6217