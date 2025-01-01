Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=848><span><font color=#000000><b>2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate FWD accident free one owner vehicle a fully electric, feature-packed crossover that delivers smooth performance, excellent range, and modern technology. Powered by a 150 kW electric motor with instant torque and front-wheel drive, it provides a quiet, responsive, and efficient driving experience. The Ultimate trim includes leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, heads-up display, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, navigation, backup camera, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its clean one-owner history, advanced safety features, and impressive electric efficiency, the 2021 Kona Electric Ultimate is a top choice for drivers looking to go fully electric without sacrificing comfort or features.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=850 data-end=972><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=884 data-end=887><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=931 data-end=934><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=974 data-end=977><h3 data-start=979 data-end=998><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=999 data-end=1345><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1347 data-end=1350><h3 data-start=1352 data-end=1367><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1368 data-end=1537><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1539 data-end=1542><h3 data-start=1544 data-end=1558><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1559 data-end=1676><span><font color=#000000>This Kona Electric Ultimate qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1678 data-end=1681><h3 data-start=1683 data-end=1694><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1695 data-end=1890><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2021 Hyundai KONA

71,174 KM

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

EV Ultimate FWD

13202070

2021 Hyundai KONA

EV Ultimate FWD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,174KM
VIN KM8K33AG8MU128848

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 128848
  • Mileage 71,174 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,495

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Hyundai KONA