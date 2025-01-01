Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury blends modern design, advanced technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a hybrid engine with smooth AWD performance, it delivers impressive fuel efficiency at approximately 6.2L/100 km city and 7.1L/100 km highway. Features include premium leather seating, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats with memory, large touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium audio system, surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and power tailgate. A stylish and eco-friendly SUV built for comfort and confidence on every drive.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

93,823 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HYBRID Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12845506

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

HYBRID Luxury

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12845506
  2. 12845506
  3. 12845506
  4. 12845506
  5. 12845506
  6. 12845506
  7. 12845506
  8. 12845506
  9. 12845506
  10. 12845506
  11. 12845506
  12. 12845506
  13. 12845506
  14. 12845506
  15. 12845506
  16. 12845506
  17. 12845506
  18. 12845506
  19. 12845506
  20. 12845506
  21. 12845506
  22. 12845506
  23. 12845506
  24. 12845506
  25. 12845506
  26. 12845506
  27. 12845506
  28. 12845506
  29. 12845506
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,823KM
VIN KM8S5DA19MU003370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003370
  • Mileage 93,823 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury blends modern design, advanced technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a hybrid engine with smooth AWD performance, it delivers impressive fuel efficiency at approximately 6.2L/100 km city and 7.1L/100 km highway. Features include premium leather seating, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats with memory, large touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium audio system, surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and power tailgate. A stylish and eco-friendly SUV built for comfort and confidence on every drive.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan 131,693 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 96,316 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 93,871 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe