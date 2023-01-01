Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#000000 face=Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2021 Hyundai Venue Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Transmission And Much More!</span></font><br></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div><div><br /></div></div></div>

2021 Hyundai Venue

23,891 KM

Details Description

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10710216
  2. 10710216
  3. 10710216
  4. 10710216
  5. 10710216
  6. 10710216
  7. 10710216
  8. 10710216
  9. 10710216
  10. 10710216
  11. 10710216
  12. 10710216
  13. 10710216
  14. 10710216
  15. 10710216
  16. 10710216
  17. 10710216
  18. 10710216
  19. 10710216
  20. 10710216
  21. 10710216
  22. 10710216
Contact Seller

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,891KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A36MU091193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 091193
  • Mileage 23,891 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hyundai Venue Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Transmission And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD 79,078 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL 23,891 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 112,020 KM $33,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue