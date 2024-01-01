$24,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Leather - Clean
Location
Auto Select
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Kia Seltos EX Model - 2.0L 4 Cylinder - Back-Up Camera - Clean Carfax - All Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Factory Remote Starter - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Blind Spot Monitoring - Lane Assist - Black Leather interior - Xenon Lights - Fog Lights -17 Inch Darkened Alloy Wheels - Sunroof - Tinted Windows - Gorgeous Condition - Former Daily Rental - Very Well Maintained.
All Credit Accepted - $1K Down $221 Bi-Weekly OAC. 84 Months
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $699.''
Vehicle Features
