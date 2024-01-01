2021 Kia Seltos

Menu
Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Used
92,810KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA0M7195968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,810 KM

Vehicle Description



Black Kia Seltos EX Model - 2.0L 4 Cylinder - Back-Up Camera - Clean Carfax - All Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Factory Remote Starter - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Blind Spot Monitoring - Lane Assist - Black Leather interior - Xenon Lights - Fog Lights -17 Inch Darkened Alloy Wheels - Sunroof - Tinted Windows - Gorgeous Condition - Former Daily Rental - Very Well Maintained.


All Credit Accepted - $1K Down $221 Bi-Weekly OAC. 84 Months
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $699.''

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

