Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD, in excellent condition, offers an all-electric driving experience with cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and impressive performance. With instant torque and smooth acceleration, this rear-wheel drive sedan delivers up to 423 km of range on a full charge. It features a minimalist yet high-tech interior with a large touchscreen display, built-in navigation, Autopilot capabilities, heated front and rear seats, premium audio, wireless phone charging, and a glass roof. Combining zero-emissions driving with advanced safety and over-the-air software updates, the Model 3 is a smart, forward-thinking choice for modern drivers.</span></font></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Tesla Model 3

87,750 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12431356

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12431356
  2. 12431356
  3. 12431356
  4. 12431356
  5. 12431356
  6. 12431356
  7. 12431356
  8. 12431356
  9. 12431356
  10. 12431356
  11. 12431356
  12. 12431356
  13. 12431356
  14. 12431356
  15. 12431356
  16. 12431356
  17. 12431356
  18. 12431356
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,750KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8MF852528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,750 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD, in excellent condition, offers an all-electric driving experience with cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and impressive performance. With instant torque and smooth acceleration, this rear-wheel drive sedan delivers up to 423 km of range on a full charge. It features a minimalist yet high-tech interior with a large touchscreen display, built-in navigation, Autopilot capabilities, heated front and rear seats, premium audio, wireless phone charging, and a glass roof. Combining zero-emissions driving with advanced safety and over-the-air software updates, the Model 3 is a smart, forward-thinking choice for modern drivers.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 128,421 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC COUPE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC COUPE 98,295 KM $25,375 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 113,746 KM $28,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3