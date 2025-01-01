Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident-free 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD a sleek and efficient electric sedan ideal for Canadian driving. It features a single rear motor delivering smooth, responsive performance with approximately 423 km of range on a full charge. The minimalist interior includes premium seating, a large touchscreen, Autopilot hardware with safety and convenience features, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rearview camera, and keyless entry. With fast charging capability and over-the-air updates, the Model 3 offers advanced technology, comfort, and eco-friendly performance in one stylish package.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Tesla Model 3

63,595 KM

Details Description

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12744075

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

  1. 12744075
  2. 12744075
  3. 12744075
  4. 12744075
  5. 12744075
  6. 12744075
  7. 12744075
  8. 12744075
  9. 12744075
  10. 12744075
  11. 12744075
  12. 12744075
  13. 12744075
  14. 12744075
  15. 12744075
  16. 12744075
  17. 12744075
  18. 12744075
  19. 12744075
  20. 12744075
  21. 12744075
  22. 12744075
  23. 12744075
  24. 12744075
  25. 12744075
  26. 12744075
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,595KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9MF986688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD a sleek and efficient electric sedan ideal for Canadian driving. It features a single rear motor delivering smooth, responsive performance with approximately 423 km of range on a full charge. The minimalist interior includes premium seating, a large touchscreen, Autopilot hardware with safety and convenience features, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rearview camera, and keyless entry. With fast charging capability and over-the-air updates, the Model 3 offers advanced technology, comfort, and eco-friendly performance in one stylish package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE 55,332 KM $23,735 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 135,490 KM $22,695 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 127,988 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2021 Tesla Model 3