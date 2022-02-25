$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2021 Toyota 4Runner
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8357169
- Stock #: P7879
- VIN: JTEHU5JR0M5894488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 20,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
