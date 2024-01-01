Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#000000 face=Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2021 Toyota Camry SE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Equipped With Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, And Much More!</span></font><br></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2021 Toyota Camry

90,329 KM

Details Description

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10912832
  2. 10912832
  3. 10912832
  4. 10912832
  5. 10912832
  6. 10912832
  7. 10912832
  8. 10912832
  9. 10912832
  10. 10912832
  11. 10912832
  12. 10912832
  13. 10912832
  14. 10912832
  15. 10912832
  16. 10912832
  17. 10912832
  18. 10912832
  19. 10912832
  20. 10912832
  21. 10912832
  22. 10912832
  23. 10912832
  24. 10912832
  25. 10912832
  26. 10912832
  27. 10912832
Contact Seller

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,329KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11AK9MU601984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 601984
  • Mileage 90,329 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Camry SE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Equipped With Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 49,076 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XL 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box 130,155 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD 95,000 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Camry