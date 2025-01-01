Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font><span>The 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto delivers sporty styling, strong performance, and Toyotas renowned reliability in a sleek midsize sedan. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, it achieves impressive fuel economy at 8.5L/100 km city and 6.1L/100 km highway. The SE trim adds sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, a backup camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its dynamic design, comfortable interior, and excellent balance of power and efficiency, the Camry SE is an ideal choice for everyday driving.</span></font></div><br /><div><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Toyota Camry

96,271 KM

Details Description

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12900716

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12900716
  2. 12900716
  3. 12900716
  4. 12900716
  5. 12900716
  6. 12900716
  7. 12900716
  8. 12900716
  9. 12900716
  10. 12900716
  11. 12900716
  12. 12900716
  13. 12900716
  14. 12900716
  15. 12900716
  16. 12900716
  17. 12900716
  18. 12900716
  19. 12900716
  20. 12900716
  21. 12900716
  22. 12900716
  23. 12900716
  24. 12900716
  25. 12900716
  26. 12900716
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,271KM
VIN 4T1G11AK0MU481332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 481332
  • Mileage 96,271 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto delivers sporty styling, strong performance, and Toyotas renowned reliability in a sleek midsize sedan. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower, it achieves impressive fuel economy at 8.5L/100 km city and 6.1L/100 km highway. The SE trim adds sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, alloy wheels, a backup camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and keyless entry with push-button start. With its dynamic design, comfortable interior, and excellent balance of power and efficiency, the Camry SE is an ideal choice for everyday driving.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 0 $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD 81,819 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 94,475 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota Camry