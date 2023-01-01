Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

73,608 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10631265
  2. 10631265
  3. 10631265
  4. 10631265
  5. 10631265
  6. 10631265
  7. 10631265
  8. 10631265
  9. 10631265
  10. 10631265
  11. 10631265
  12. 10631265
  13. 10631265
  14. 10631265
  15. 10631265
  16. 10631265
  17. 10631265
  18. 10631265
  19. 10631265
  20. 10631265
  21. 10631265
  22. 10631265
  23. 10631265
  24. 10631265
  25. 10631265
  26. 10631265
Contact Seller

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10631265
  • Stock #: 256600
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE8MP256600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256600
  • Mileage 73,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Corolla LE Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2018 Honda Odyssey LX
 168,208 KM
$25,895 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo LX
 173,589 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 145,769 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory