2021 Toyota Corolla
LE 091,050KM - No Accident! Apple CarPlay!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318449
- Mileage 91,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE—an exceptionally clean car with no accidents, ready to elevate your driving experience. This reliable and stylish sedan offers a host of modern features for your comfort and convenience:
- Safety First: Drive confidently with advanced lane assist and a backup camera for added security.
- Stay Connected: Enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth audio.
- Comfort Features: Relax in heated seats and stay cool with ice-cold A/C.
- Exceptional Cleanliness: Meticulously maintained, this vehicle is in pristine condition.
Experience the perfect blend of safety, technology, and comfort in the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity—schedule your test drive today!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
