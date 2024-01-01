Menu
<div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Presenting the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE—an exceptionally clean car with no accidents, ready to elevate your driving experience. This reliable and stylish sedan offers a host of modern features for your comfort and convenience:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding-left: 2rem; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Safety First:</span> Drive confidently with advanced lane assist and a backup camera for added security.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Stay Connected:</span> Enjoy seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth audio.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Comfort Features:</span> Relax in heated seats and stay cool with ice-cold A/C.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Exceptional Cleanliness:</span> Meticulously maintained, this vehicle is in pristine condition.</li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Experience the perfect blend of safety, technology, and comfort in the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity—schedule your test drive today!</p></div></div></div></div></div></div><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We operate by appointment and are located at: <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>CERTIFICATION</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>WARRANTY</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>PRICE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: #212529; font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing youre getting a great deal.

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,138KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE6MP250164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318449
  • Mileage 91,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

