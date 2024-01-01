Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

121,384 KM

Details Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Hybrid

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Hybrid

Location

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,384KM
VIN JTDBAMDE9MJ013722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013722
  • Mileage 121,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
