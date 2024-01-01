$25,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE Hybrid
Octane Used Cars
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
Used
121,384KM
VIN JTDBAMDE9MJ013722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 013722
- Mileage 121,384 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
