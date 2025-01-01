$44,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited AWD
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$44,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,435KM
VIN 5TDDBRCH8MS052786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free and one-owner 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited a premium 8-passenger SUV that delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, comfort, and refinement. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and outstanding fuel economy. The Limited trim features leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious 8-passenger seating, advanced safety features, and Toyotas legendary reliability, the Highlander Hybrid Limited is the perfect blend of luxury, efficiency, and everyday practicality.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Highlander Hybrid Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Highlander Hybrid Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 103,435 KM $44,495 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 65,736 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 132,850 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$44,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2021 Toyota Highlander