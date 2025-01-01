Menu
<div><span>Accident-free and one-owner 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited a premium 8-passenger SUV that delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, comfort, and refinement. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and outstanding fuel economy. The Limited trim features leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious 8-passenger seating, advanced safety features, and Toyotas legendary reliability, the Highlander Hybrid Limited is the perfect blend of luxury, efficiency, and everyday practicality.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=965 data-end=968><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1012 data-end=1015><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1057 data-end=1060 /><h3 data-start=1062 data-end=1081><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1444 data-end=1447 /><h3 data-start=1449 data-end=1464><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1808 data-end=1811 /><h3 data-start=1813 data-end=1827><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Highlander Hybrid Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=2014 data-end=2017 /><h3 data-start=2019 data-end=2030><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2021 Toyota Highlander

103,435 KM

Details Description

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

13082126

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,435KM
VIN 5TDDBRCH8MS052786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and one-owner 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited a premium 8-passenger SUV that delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, comfort, and refinement. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and outstanding fuel economy. The Limited trim features leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious 8-passenger seating, advanced safety features, and Toyotas legendary reliability, the Highlander Hybrid Limited is the perfect blend of luxury, efficiency, and everyday practicality.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Highlander Hybrid Limited qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
