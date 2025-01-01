Menu
This 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto is an accident-free vehicle in excellent condition, offering outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and Toyotas renowned reliability. As a plug-in hybrid, it delivers up to 40 km of electric-only range and an impressive combined fuel consumption of just 1.8 L/100 km. Well-equipped with features like a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and Toyota Safety Sense including lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system. Perfect for eco-conscious drivers or commuters looking to save on fuel without sacrificing comfort or tech. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Toyota Prius

113,172 KM

Details Description

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

12546260

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade Auto

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,172KM
VIN JTDKAMFP4M3166902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 166902
  • Mileage 113,172 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Auto is an accident-free vehicle in excellent condition, offering outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and Toyotas renowned reliability. As a plug-in hybrid, it delivers up to 40 km of electric-only range and an impressive combined fuel consumption of just 1.8 L/100 km. Well-equipped with features like a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and Toyota Safety Sense including lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system. Perfect for eco-conscious drivers or commuters looking to save on fuel without sacrificing comfort or tech. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota Prius