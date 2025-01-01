Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Prius

Details

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime LE

Watch This Vehicle
12900008

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12900008
  2. 12900008
  3. 12900008
  4. 12900008
  5. 12900008
  6. 12900008
  7. 12900008
  8. 12900008
  9. 12900008
  10. 12900008
  11. 12900008
  12. 12900008
  13. 12900008
  14. 12900008
  15. 12900008
  16. 12900008
  17. 12900008
  18. 12900008
  19. 12900008
  20. 12900008
  21. 12900008
  22. 12900008
  23. 12900008
  24. 12900008
  25. 12900008
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JTDKAMFP3M3181620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 181620
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD 81,819 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 94,475 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD 101,888 KM $30,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota Prius