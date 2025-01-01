$22,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime LE
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime LE
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JTDKAMFP3M3181620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 181620
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2017 Cadillac XTS LUXURY AWD 81,819 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD 94,475 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD 101,888 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2021 Toyota Prius