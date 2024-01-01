Menu
<div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div>

2021 Toyota RAV4

130,312 KM

Details

$25,895

+ tax & licensing


2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD



2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217



$25,895

+ taxes & licensing



Used
130,312KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4MC145302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 145302
  • Mileage 130,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer

877-777-6217

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota RAV4