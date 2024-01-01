$30,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Octane Used Cars
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,198KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2MC218097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 218097
- Mileage 83,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-Free! One Owner Vehicle! In Great Condition! Radar Cruise! Blind Spot Assist! Lane Departure Assist! Collision Assist! Push Button Start! Sunroof! Heated Steering Wheel! Back Up Camera! Heated Seats! Dual Climate Control And Much More!
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Octane Used Cars
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
647-879-5301
2021 Toyota RAV4