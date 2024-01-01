Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

111,725 KM

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
11926988

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Used
111,725KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6MC214409

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 214409
  • Mileage 111,725 KM

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a reliable, accident-free SUV with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and dynamic all-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. It offers a spacious interior with seating for 5, a 7-inch touchscreen, and safety features like Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Lane Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System. With impressive fuel efficiency of up to 7.2L/100 km highway and a reputation for durability, the RAV4 LE AWD provides an excellent balance of practicality, safety, and versatility.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?c

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota RAV4