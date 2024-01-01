Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

100,592 KM

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Used
100,592KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV2MC206503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 206503
  • Mileage 100,592 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE is an accident-free, versatile SUV that offers reliability, efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, it provides a smooth and fuel-efficient ride (8.7 L/100 km city, 6.5 L/100 km highway). Key features include all-wheel drive, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a 7-inch touchscreen, rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, and keyless entry. With ample cargo space, comfortable seating, and a rugged design, the RAV4 LE is perfect for both everyday drives and outdoor adventures.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

