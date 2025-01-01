Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE In Great Condition! Radar Cruise Control! Lane Departure Assist! Collision Assist! Push Button Start! Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors! Heated Seats! Dual Climate Control And Much More!</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2021 Toyota RAV4

99,816 KM

Details Description

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12059059

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,816KM
VIN 2T3W1RFV7MW173451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173451
  • Mileage 99,816 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE In Great Condition! Radar Cruise Control! Lane Departure Assist! Collision Assist! Push Button Start! Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors! Heated Seats! Dual Climate Control And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander S-AWC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander S-AWC 80,936 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 99,816 KM $28,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda CR-V LX 86,138 KM $21,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4